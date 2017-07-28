GST hits Gurugram transporters hard

Implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has resulted in a major drop in orders to transporters and hit their business hard.

The president of All Gurgaon Transporters Association Ashwini Sharma said the majority of trucks which should be on the roads executing transport orders are now parked in various places in the city due to lack of orders. "There are more than 1,000 transporters in the district, a majority of whom are feeling the pinch caused by GST implementation which has led to downfall of their business," said Sharma.

"We are not getting any orders or calls from suppliers. After the new tax regime came into force the suppliers have stopped calling us,” he said.

Another transporter in the city, Naveen Sharma, said many suppliers do not have GST registration while several others have no knowledge of the GST mechanism which has brought his business to a halt.

"Our suppliers stopped placing orders to avoid any problem during or after transportation. In July generally business is down by 25 per cent, but GST has resulted in a drop of 70 per cent," he said, adding that the transport sector, which was already struggling to recover from the impact of demonetization, has been badly hit again.

Another transporter, Rohit Aneja, alleged government negligence and said the new tax regime had been implemented without proper preparation and awareness at the ground level. “It will not only increase financial burden in the form of insurance and instalments on vehicles, but cause retrenchment for hundreds as well if things do not improve soon,” said Aneja.

Most transporters said they are also faced with another problem, of lack of space to park their vehicles.