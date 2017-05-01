Groom in hostage situation after dowry demand

A dowry demand got a groom and his brother in trouble with the bride's family holding them hostage and the panchayat asking the man to transfer a land to the woman as a punishment.

The bride is yet to leave for her new house as the groom's family has not transferred the land.

The incident took place yesterday when the family of the groom, Farid Qureshi, a resident of Rajasthan's Bharatpur, demanded more dowry and also made some comments against the bride's family. The agitated bride's family then locked four persons, including the groom and his brother, inside a room, a police spokesperson said.

After which, a panchayat meeting was called in which the groom's family was asked to transfer 4 bighas of land to the bride failing which she would not be allowed to leave for Qureshi's house, the spokesperson said.

As the government office was closed on account of Sunday, Qureshi was asked to deposit Rs 10 lakh in cash with the panchayat as security till the land is transferred in the bride's name.

Police station in-charge Govind Singh said the two sides are sorting out the matter through talks.