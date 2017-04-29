Government school teacher attacked in Delhi

A group of youths attacked a government school teacher in south Delhi, police said.



"Around five-six youths attacked Kaptan Singh with sticks on Friday afternoon near Devli in Neb Sarai here," a police official said.



The police said that visuals of the attack were captured by CCTV, which were being examined to identify those involved in the incident.



Singh is the English teacher in the government school in Khanpur. His leg was fractured in the attack and he sustained other injuries as well.



The police were probing the motive behind the attack.



A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged under Indian Penal Code section 308 for attempt to commit culpable homicide.