Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said his government was committed to provide security to people belonging to all faiths.

"People irrespective of all affiliations constitute a composite culture and a greater Assamese society and the state government is committed to provide security and protection to all sections," Sonowal said at the Silver Jubilee celebration function of Archdiocese of Guwahati at Sonaighuli here on Saturday evening.

People from all walks of life constitute an edifice on which the present government hinges and the government is committed to ensure security to everybody belonging to all caste, creed, language or religion, the chief minister said.

He also urged the people belonging to all sections to work together to strengthen the greater Assamese society.

"Conceding that the biggest challenge in the society is degradation of human values, restoration of ethos and values will be my constant endeavour," Sonowal said.

The present central and state governments were committed to the welfare of all sections of the people, he said.

"The Centre's motto of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikash" is the driving force for the government to work for the betterment of all the citizens of the country," he added.

Earlier, Archbishop of Guwahati John Moolachira gave a brief speech on the journey of Archdiocese of Guwahati and the achievements it has made during its 25 years of service for the cause of humanity.