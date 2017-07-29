Governance at lowest ebb in HP: Shanta

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief minister and MP from Kangra district, Shanta Kumar on Saturday launched a scathing attack on chief minister, Virbhadra Singh on corruption issue and said there was no other sitting CM in the country, who is on bail and who is always busy with court cases.

“The governance is at lowest ebb in Himachal Pradesh and the state is passing through an unfortunate and shameful phase in the present Congress regime,” he said.

Accompanied by state BJP leaders, Rajiv Bindal, Suresh Bhardwaj and Khushi Ram Balnatah at the media conference, Shanta Kumar said the BJP in its ongoing executive meeting in Shimla has condemned the worsening and shameful state of affairs in HP under Congress rule.

Referring to Gudia case in Kotkhai area, he alleged political interference of highest levels in the Police investigation into the ghastly crime, earning a bad name for the state and Himachal Police in the entire country.

“There have been crimes in the state earlier also. But Kotkhai incident is unprecedented and a blot on the state. There was questioning on Police probe that led to public outrage, that the state has never seen before. It seems people have no faith in the present government,” he said.

The former BJP CM said there is nothing like a government in Himachal Pradesh at the moment. He said the chief minister should step down on moral grounds for having failed to run the government.“He is doing injustice with the state and its people. He should quit, before any unceremonious exit at the hands of people of Congress high command,” Shanta Kumar said.

The senior most BJP leader in HP lambasted the Central Congress leadership and said the Congress party was on its way out in the entire country. “There is no alternative to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and the BJP in the present situation, for the people believe that only the present leadership in centre can free the country of corruption,” he said.

