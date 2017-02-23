Goa to get 20 two-wheeler ambulances from July

In what promises to be a unique sight on the roads of Goa, the state's health department is planning to introduce two-wheeler ambulances from July to reach the spot of an accident swiftly.

After reviewing the working of '108' ambulance service in the state, Health minister Vishwajit Rane said that the two-wheeler ambulances will have all the equippment to stabilise a victim.

"Twenty two-wheeler ambulances would be procured in July and would be pressed into services immediately. Facilities like oxygen cylinder, injections would be mounted on these two-wheelers," Rane said.

Besides, 10 new four-wheeler ambulances will also be procured and fitted with equipment needed to deal with someone who has suffered a cardiac arrest.

According to Rane, two-wheeler ambulance service is already operating in Karnataka and Goa would be the second state to introduce it.

(With inputs from agencies)