Goa slashes VAT on petrol by 6 per cent

With assembly polls due early next year, the BJP-led coalition government in Goa on Friday slashed VAT on petrol from 15 to 9 per cent to bring the price of the fuel to Rs.60 per litre.

This is the third time in the last four and a half years that the state government has slashed value added tax on petrol in Goa to bring it to or under Rs.60 per litre.

Petrol prices in Goa had fallen drastically in 2012 after BJP-led government nearly abolished 22 per cent VAT on petrol price as part of a poll promise made in the party's election manifesto to bring down petrol prices to do away with VAT on petrol.

Parsekar had said the price of petrol in Goa would be kept at around Rs.60 per litre by reducing and increasing VAT as required.