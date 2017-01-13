Goa Raj Bhavan goes cashless

Goa's Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Governor Mridula Sinha, has gone cashless as far as day-to-day household purchases are concerned.



A statement issued on Monday by the Raj Bhavan said all expenditure towards household expenses would be made via a point of sale (POS) machine from henceforth.



"A bank account for the Raj Bhavan has been opened with State Bank of India in the name of Comptroller of Governor's 'Household', through which the purchases will be made after swiping the issued SBI debit card on the POS system, for various day-to-day purchases," the statement said.



The official communique said all the staff and residents of Raj Bhavan were being trained to use PoS machine, ATM as well as the "security aspect of cashless transactions".