Goa, Punjab will create history, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that Goa and Punjab will create history in their assembly polls.

"Goa and Punjab will create history today (Saturday)," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Punjab began voting for all 117 assembly constituencies in the state at 8 a m, while polling for Goa's 40 assembly seats got underway at 7 a m.

Kejriwal whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is counting on the voters of Punjab, urged the people in the state to go out and vote.

In his tweets in Hindi and Gurumukhi, he urged the people to exercise their voting rights to chose the best for their state.

"Today is election day. Everyone must go to vote and take people of your village along with you and vote for honest politics," Kejriwal asserted in two different tweets.

There are 22,614 polling stations in Punjab. The counting of votes will take place on March 11.