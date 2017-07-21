Goa proved lucky for Kovind: Parrikar

The Goa Assembly on Friday passed a motion congratulating Ram Nath Kovind on his election as the next President of India, with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar claiming that "Goa is lucky for everyone".

Parrikar said that when Kovind, a native of Uttar Pradesh, came to Goa to campaign for the election he informed National Democratic Alliance legislators that not only was the Goa Chief Minister still a Rajya Sabha member from UP, but also that his presidential campaign office was functioning out of 10, Akbar Road in the national capital, which was Parrikar's bungalow when he was Defence Minster.

"Goa is lucky for everyone. He brought this to the notice of everyone," Parrikar said.

Parrikar also said that Kovind, as a Dalit with a civil services background, would be a worthy custodian of the Indian Constitution which was authored by Babasaheb Ambedkar.

