Goa polls: Ticket allocations upset BJP, Congress heavyweights

Recent ticket allocations by BJP and Congress came as a shocker for many of their stalwarts in Goa who are now in the fray either as independent candidates or have withdraw from the election campaign in the run up to the state assembly polls.



BJP which was ruling with 21 legislators on the floor of the 40-member house kept aside three sitting MLAs from their list of candidates and instead favoured Congress turncoats.



While St Andre legislator Vishnu Wagh was refused ticket due to his health conditions, Canacona MLA Ramesh Tawadkar was shocked to not rpt not find his name in the list.



BJP will face revolt from Scheduled Tribe community for keeping me out of the list. They will face a set back in the constituencies where ST population is a deciding factor, Tawadkar said.



The former minister has now filed his nomination as Independent candidate from Canacona constituency.



Goa Assembly Speaker Anant Shet who represented BJP from Mayem constituency too was denied a ticket.



While initial rumours were rife that Shet will be joining NCP to contest from Mayem, he has refused to file his nomination from any party or as an independent.