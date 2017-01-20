Goa poll: BJP leaders hit campaign, project schemes and development

Setting the tone for Goa poll campaign, the BJP is trying to project its social schemes and infrastructure development in the state during last five years, in a bid to woo the voters.

Senior leaders, including Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, state Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, party's Goa unit president Vinay Tendulkar and others, have hit the poll campaign with the slogan "Once again BJP", during the corner meetings being held in the run-up to the elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a rally in North Goa on January 28. BJP is also working out dates for party president Amit Shah's public meeting.

The ruling party is contesting on 36 out of the total 40 Assembly seats, and has extended support to Independents in four constituencies.

The BJP, which had a fallout with half-a-decade-long partner Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) recently, has refused tickets to three of its sitting legislators Vishnu Wagh, Ramesh Tawadkar and Anant Shet.

The party has hit the poll campaign while banking on populist schemes like 'Ladli Lakshmi', providing one-time financial assistance to girls, 'Grih Adhar', giving monthly remuneration to the housewives, and various infrastructure projects like third bridge across Mandovi river, second bridge over Zuari and four/six laning of the National Highways passing through the state.

"Over 1.40 lakh people live with respect due to the Dayanand Social Security Scheme. They are getting monthly assistance of Rs.2,000 and other medical benefits," says the BJP's election brochure released recently.

The party is also trying to woo the voters by showcasing its 'Deendayal Swasthya Seva Yojana Scheme', a family health insurance initiative providing cashless hospitalisation in government and private hospitals.

"Over 2.3 lakh Goan families are feeling the comfort of health care with this scheme," says the poll brochure.

Among the achievements, the saffron party has also projected the Saligao-based state-of-the-art garbage treatment plant which was part of 'Swachh Bharat, Nitol Goem' (Clean India, Clean Goa) initiative.

The BJP has also credited itself with the construction of new airport at Mopa in North Goa and other projects, like the Electronic City in Tuem.