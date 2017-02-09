Goa govt launches web portal to provide certificates online

Goa government on Wednesday launched a web portal to provide various certificates online.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who launched the portal in presence of Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte, also announced that in a couple of days the government will waive the fees applicable to get the certificates.



"We have been charging minimal fee to procure these certificates which will be waived in next couple of days. State government would be issuing a formal notification for it in two days," Parrikar said.

He clarified that the fee on the certificates procured online would be pardoned while those who visit the offices to get these certificates physically will have to continue paying the fees.

State Information and Technology department has brought in caste certificate, income certificate, residence certificate and similar services under the online ambit.

"Anyone can apply for the certificate any time of the day," he said.

The state government is also moving towards creating a digital locker for the citizens which can be used to keep these certificate in e-format.

"Once you procure the certificate you can save it in digital locker. You can use the certificate whenever you want," Parrikar said.

The chief minister said state government will set-up kiosks at certain places which will educate people on the concept of digital lockers.

He said more services would be added to the portal which will also be brought under the Right to Service Act.

Once the services are online, we will come to know when the application for a particular service was moved and when the certificate was issued, he said.