Goa Carnival begins from Panaji on Saturday

Revellers in large numbers are expected to throng the streets of Panaji alongside river Mandovi as the four-day Goa Carnival kick starts on Saturday.

The state tourism department has organised float parades across all the major cities with 'King Momo' scheduled to order his decree to have fun and enjoyment.



The department expects over 50,000 tourists to arrive in Goa during the weekend to witness the carnival festivities.



Musician Roque Tome Fernandes has been selected as the 'King Momo' this year. He will essay the role of the mythological character, who rules the state for four days.



The float of King Momo would be leading the parades in all cities, beginning from Panaji on Saturday.

"The parade will begin from Mandovi bridge and culminate near Kala Academy passing through the 4-kms stretch," Deputy superintendent of police (Traffic), Dharmesh Angle said.

Vehicular movement across the entire road passing alongside Mandovi will be regulated by traffic police.



Panaji Carnival Festival Committee, which is hosting the parade in the capital city along with tourism department, has put up various regulations for the floats that are usually laden on vehicles.



"The driver of the float should compulsorily carry licence. The fitness certificate is compulsory for those vehicles carrying floats on them," organising committee chief Dipak Desai said.



Organisers said the floats would be screened by a special committee before they are allowed to participate in the parade, and nudity of any kind has been prohibited.



For Panaji parade, 51 floats have already registered their entry.



Float parades in other cities, including Margao, is being organised by local committees in association with tourism department.



A senior tourism department official apprised that the carnival is being celebrated in Goa since the 18th century and is meant to be a feasting-merrymaking time, just before the 40 days of Lent; a time of abstinence and spirituality.



The carnival is exclusive and unique to the state and was introduced by the Portuguese, who ruled Goa for over five hundred years, he said.