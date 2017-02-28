Goa assembly to meet to pass GST Bill

The Goa legislative assembly will sit for a special session on Tuesday to ratify the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill, which was passed by Parliament earlier this year.

The ratification of the newly introduced bill in state assemblies across the country is crucial for rolling out of the new pan-India indirect tax regime.

In August 2016, the Goa legislative assembly had unanimously passed a resolution ratifying the amendments to the Constitution to pave way for the Presidential assent to the Goods and Services Bill, 2016.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will be tabling the bill for passing.

Representatives of political parties across Goa, have underlined the need for the passing of the legislation, which is expected to streamline and simplify tax structure throughout the country.

