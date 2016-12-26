Glow missing from face of BJP leaders as BSP will win: Mayawati

Stung by BJP's claim that the note ban has hit her hard, BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday said it is the BJP leaders who have lost the glow on their faces as they know that they will have to pay the price in upcoming UP Assembly polls for the hardships being faced by the people.

"Do I look to have lost glow on my face... It is BJP leaders Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and their central ministers who have lost glow on their faces," Mayawati told newspersons here.

Calling demonetisation a "foolish" decision, she said, "People all over the country are running from pillar to post and facing immense hardships because of this immature and hurried step."

"Have you not seen the faces of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah wherever they go...neither mine nor the face of any BSP worker has lost any glow as we know BSP is coming to power in UP," she said.