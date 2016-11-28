Give priority to cases of children, Delhi Police told

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir on Thursday asked the Delhi Police to give top priority to the cases related to women, children and senior citizens and stressed on "friendly policing".



On Delhi Police's 70th Raising Day here, the minister conferred 44 medals on its personnel, including for gallantry, President Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service.



"Delhi is at the centre stage of all political, social, cultural and commercial activities across the country. Delhi Police has to be well prepared to face and control any event on a large scale, besides performing regular duties like maintaining law and order and containing crime," Ahir said on the occasion.



He stressed on friendly policing and advised the force to give "top priority to the cases of women, children and senior citizens".



The minister cautioned the citizens against "internal terrorism" but at the same time expressed confidence in Delhi Police, saying it is a "well-equipped force to fight any kind of contingency".



Ahir assured of the Home Ministry's positive outlook towards modernisation and digitisation of the 84,000-strong Delhi Police and announced enhancement of the Nirbhaya Fund by around Rs 25 crore.



The fund is expected to support initiatives by the government and non-governmental organisations working towards safety of women in India. It was first announced by the government in its 2013 Union Budget.



Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said: "I am determined to make Delhi Police people-friendly and more digitised to cope up with changing nature of crime in the metropolis. The force is well equipped and in high morale to face any eventuality."