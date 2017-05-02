Girl fights back against phone snatcher, gets robbers arrested

A 19-year-old girl here fought back against a bike-borne robber who tried to snatch her mobile phone, enabling his arrest as well as his other two accomplices, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishi Pal said that the incident happened on Friday evening in Rohini area of north Delhi when the girl was walking back home after work.

When the three bike-borne persons tried to snatch her mobile, the "girl caught hold of one of them and pulled him down from the moving motorcycle and punched him. He was then overpowered with the help of passers-by," Pal said.

Later police apprehended two other accused persons, including a juvenile.

Police identified the accused as Sandeep and Vikram Mehra, both residents of Delhi.

The DCP said that the brave girl will be rewarded.

