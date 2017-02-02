Geelani hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

Hardline Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here after he complained of chest pain on late Wednesday, a close aide of the separatist leader said on Thursday.

The 87-year-old complained of uneasiness and chest pain and was admitted to SKIMS Hospital for treatment, he said.

Doctors at the hospital said Geelani has been admitted to the ICU and his condition is stable.

The separatist leader stayed back in Kashmir this season and did not follow his annual practice of shifting to Delhi during winter to escape the cold-related health complications.