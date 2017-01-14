Gadkari inaugurates national highway projects in Arunachal

To give a boost to road infrastructure in the state, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated national highway projects in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

“Inaugurated various national highways projects of Arunachal Pradesh at Naharlagun,” the Union minister said in a tweet.

The minister inaugurated these projects during his visit to the Northeastern state to attend the swearing-in ceremony of new cabinet ministers.

Gadkari, during his last visit to Arunachal in December, had assured that all road projects, including state highways and the Itanagar- Banderdewa four-lane national highway for which DPRs have been submitted, would be taken up without land compensation.