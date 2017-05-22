Furnish list of students admitted without procedure: HC

The Madras High Court has asked all the seven medical colleges in Puducherry to furnish names of students admitted to PG medical courses for 2017-18 without undergoing counselling by an official panel CENTAC.

The bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar gave the direction last week on a plea by advocate V B R Menon seeking to declare all the admissions given by these medical colleges to the PG courses in contravention to the PG Medical Education Regulations, as null and void.

The petitioner submitted that the seven medical colleges required to admit students to PG medical courses in Puducherry through common counselling by the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC).

The CENTAC had conducted the common counselling for admissions into the colleges in May.

He said 314 seats were available in 24 different PG courses for common counselling in these medical colleges.

After the counselling, the selected candidates had also deposited the prescribed fee to the CENTAC on receipt of their provisional allotment letters.

The petitioner alleged that the above colleges had refused to accept fees which the students had deposited in CENTAC and demanded Rs 40 to 50 lakh from them for admission.

Only those students who had paid the “exorbitant” fee had been admitted, violating the admission rules, he contended.

These colleges also admitted students, who had not participated in CENTAC counselling, in management quota, he submitted.

Stating that the seven colleges are bound to admit the students who have secured admission following the counselling by CENTAC after depositing the prescribed fees, the petitioner submitted.