Fresh snowfall, rains revive cold conditions in Himachal

Cold conditions revived in several parts of Himachal Pradesh as high altitude tribal areas and other higher hills had another spell of moderate snowfall while mid and lower hills experienced widespread rains.

Several areas of the state were lashed by thunderstorm, followed by rains and sleet leading to drop in the minimum temperature.

The sky over other parts remained heavily overcast and day temperatures also dropped by a few notches.

The high altitude tribal areas and mountain passes of Rohtang and Kunzam received 20 cm to 30 cm of snow. Udaipur and Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district recorded 13 cm and 8 cm of precipitation while Kalpa and Kothi gauged 2 cm and Khadrala 1 cm of snow till this morning, MeT office said.

Heavy to moderate rains lashed parts of Chamba and Kullu districts. Tissa, Saloni and Chamba received 30, 26 and 16 mm of rains followed by Manali 10 mm, Bajaura 9 mm, Seobagh 8 mm, Bhuntar, Dalhousie and Bharmaur 7 mm, Gohar, Kheri and Dharamshala 6 mm, Mandi, Mashobra, Baijnath and Sarkaghat 5 mm and Shimla 2 mm.

The minimum temperatures dropped by a few notches and Keylong, Kalpa and Manali recorded a low of minus 0.

9, 0.8 and 3.4 degrees degrees.

Mercury dropped to 7.5 degrees Celsius at Shimla while Solan a minimum of 9.2 degrees Celsius, Dharamsala and Bhuntar 10.2, Palampur 11, Sundernagar 12, Una 13.8 and Nahan 13.9 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has predicted rains, snow or thundershowers in the region tomorrow and dry weather from February 22 onwards.