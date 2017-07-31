Free basement parking at Gurugram malls

Residents of Gurugram, who had to pay high parking rates outside malls on MG Road can now park for free in the basements as the municipal corporation has exempted the basements of these malls from tax. The MCG has also started placing free parking boards and is making announcements outside malls and buildings on MG Road.

Additional Municipal Commissioner YS Gupta on Monday directed teams led by Zonal Taxation Officer Gulshan Saluja and Junior Engineer Pankaj Arora to begin putting up ‘free parking’ sign boards at malls on MG Road. These include ABW Towers, Seva Corporate Park, Platina Mall / PNB Construction, Vipul Agora, First India Palace, DLF Corporate Park among others.

The boards mounted by MCG read, “The basement parking of this mall is free as per the declaration of the mall owner. For any complaint please feel free to contact at MCG toll free no.: 18001801817 or email at support@mcg.gov.in.”

According to MCG official V Umashankar, mall owners at MG Road had earlier sent a declaration to the Municipal Corporation office that they are willing to offer the basements of their malls for free parking and hence they may be exempted from property tax levied on basement.

MCG has prepared a list of malls which can be found at MCG’s website www.mcg.gov.in. Additionally, people have also been informed through WhatsApp.

"With the placement of ‘free parking’ boards at these malls, MCG is trying to create more visibility with citizens. This initiative will also reduce unauthorised parking on the roads and congestion. If any citizen faces any challenge in using this facility, he / she can inform MCG on its toll-free number or the email id. According to the complaint necessary action will be taken against the defaulter," said MCG official SS Rohila.