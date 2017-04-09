  1. Home
Four die after fire breaks out in apartment complex

    PTI | Chennai

    May 8, 2017 | 10:26 AM
Four persons, including two children, died of suffocation, while nearly 15 vehicles were gutted after a fire on Monday broke out in an apartment complex here.

The incident happened early this morning at Vadapalani locality when a fire in the building's vehicle parking area engulfed the apartment, killing all of them instantly, police said.

Five persons are being treated for suffocation at a hospital.

A short circuit was suspected to have caused the fire, which gutted nearly 15 vehicles parked there, police said.PTI SA ROH

 

