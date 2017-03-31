Four arrested for firing at cops in Lutyens' Delhi

Four men were arrested today for allegedly firing at policemen near Shivaji Stadium in the high-security Lutyens' Delhi, police said.

The incident was reported last night when the four men, in their 20s, got into an argument with a paan wala and the police personnel from a nearby picket rushed to intervene.

On seeing the policemen rushing, the men, who were inebriated, opened fire at them but were overpowered, the police said.

No one was injured in the entire episode, they said, adding the four men were apprehended and a case was registered against them this morning after which they were arrested.

One of the arrested men was lodged in jail in connection with a murder case and had come out around a month back.

Last month, an incident was reported in the area where unidentified men had fired at a car in which three friends were travelling. It is suspected that the arrested accused might be involved in that incident as well.

The accused are being interrogated, the police said.