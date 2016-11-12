Former Puducherry minister hacked to death

Former Puducherry Agriculture Minister VMC Sivakumar was hacked to death by an unidentified gang here on Tuesday, police said.



Sivakumar was on his way to inspect construction work when his car was blocked by the gang at Neravy-TR Pattinam near Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district and attacked with sickles, police said.

He was rushed to government hospital, where he was declared brought dead, they said.



67-year-old Sivakumar is survived by wife, two sons and two daughters.



He was the speaker of Puducherry Assembly from 1996 to 2000.



Sivakumar was MLA for five terms - four times on DMK ticket and once as independent - since 1980 representing Neravy-TR Pattinam constituency.He is now with AIADMK.