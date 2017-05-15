Former Puducherry Chief Minister Ramassamy passes away

Former Puducherry Chief Minister S Ramassamy died at his residence here on Monday after a brief illness, family sources said.

He was 80 and is survived by wife and three sons.

Ramassamy began his political career in DMK from student days. He was Home Minister in the DMK-CPI coalition ministry from 1969 to 1973.

He shifted his allegiance to the AIADMK in 1973. He became Chief Minister in 1974 heading the AIADMK-CPI coalition ministry for a brief period. He was also the Chief Minister in the AIADMK government in 1977, which lasted in office for a little over one year.

He successfully contested as Independent from Karaikal in 1985 and 1990. Ramassamy joined Congress in 1992. Among those who paid last respects to the departed leader included the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.