Former min blames drug menace for rise in crime cases in HP

Former education minister and former Speaker, Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Dr Radha Raman Shastri on Thursday condemned the gangrape and brutal murder of 16-year-old girl and said the menace of drugs is to blame for rise in crime cases in the state.

Shashri said it is the need of the hour to initiate strict action against the people who procure and smuggle drugs to keep check on rising crime cases in the state.

“The drug abuse is increasing in the state, particularly among the younger generation and this phenomenon can only be curbed and dealt with a strict policing and crackdown on such elements,” he said.

He said even parents become helpless in front of their children who become addicted to substance abuse.

He said the accused in 'Gudia' case should be given exemplary punishment and the case must be tried in fast-track court.