Former Cong MLA gets bail in land scam case in Meghalaya

A court here on Tuesday granted bail to former Congress legislator Stanlywiss Rymbai in connection with a multi-crore land scam case in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district.



Rymbai, who was lodged in the jail cell of a city hospital here since January 25, was granted bail by the court of District and Sessions Judge after his application was heard on February 3. The order was pronounced today.



The former Umroi legislator was arrested on January 25 by the CID on the basis of an FIR filed on November 12, 2012 in connection with acquisition of land by the forest department from Umsawkhwan village.



"The court was pleased to peruse the case dairy produced by the investigation officer (IO) and allow the bail application on certain conditions for Rymbai to comply," Rymbai's counsel and senior advocate V G K Kynta said.



After he was arrested, he was produced before the court and remanded in 14 days judicial custody.



On seeing his health condition, the court had directed that he be admitted in the hospital.



Kynta also said since Rymbai is suffering from thyroid, high blood pressure and hypertension, he will continue to be admitted in the Shillong Civil Hospital till his health condition improves.



He was also of the view that the case originated on an FIR dated November 12, 2012 and the arrest was affected after more than four years which raise question on the authenticity of the police investigation.



"We have full faith and trust in the judiciary and the release of Rymbai is a pointer," he said.