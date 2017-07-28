Former Andhra minister's son injured in mysterious shooting incident

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Mukesh Goud's son Vikram Goud was injured in mysterious shooting incident at his residence here on Friday.



Even 12 hours after the incident, police could not get any clues to crack the mystery as Goud continued to maintain silence.



The incident occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. at his house in posh Film Nagar.



He sustained three bullet injuries and was admitted to Apollo Hospital. According to doctors, he is out of danger.



The Youth Congress leader was with his wife Shifali at their house when the incident occurred. Two bullets hit his hand while another bullet hit the stomach.



Deputy Commissioner of Police Venkateshwara Rao said they did not find any weapon at the scene. The police team was scanning CCTV images and gathering other forensic evidence.



Shifali told police that they were leaving for a 'dargah' where they were to feed the poor and he had first gone downstairs when she heard the gunshots.



The police officer said Goud had so far not told anything to police about the incident. He said the assailant could be identified only after he records his statement.



Hyderabad Police Commissioner Mahender Reddy, who visited the scene, said 10 teams had been set up to crack the case. He said that they could get some clues if Goud provides information.



Sources said the Youth Congress leader was facing financial problems, triggering speculations that he attempted suicide.



His father was a Minister in the cabinets of Congress governments of Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy and Kiran Kumar Reddy