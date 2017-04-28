For AAP, power is a mean, not the aim: Phoolka

With questions being raised over Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) future after the big poll losses in Delhi and Punjab, senior party leader and opposition leader HS Phoolka on Friday said the party is here to change the system with or without power.

"Existence of AAP is enough to change the system. Punjab has proved it. We are social activists, making a change in society is satisfying for us," Phoolka said in a 'tweet' from his Twitter handle @hsphoolka.

Later Phoolka told The Statesman that winning or losing an election makes no difference to the AAP as the party was fighting for the public even without being in power.

"We are social activists. Power is mean for us (to change the system), not the aim," he said, adding that despite the recent setbacks, the AAP is still the fastest growing party in the country.

Phoolka, who is who, has been fighting the cases of 1984 riot victims in Delhi and elsewhere, said the AAP is already having positive impact, on Indian politics and Punjab is an example of it.

"Many decisions of the present Captain Amarinder Singh government including the ban on red beacons and promise for farm loan waiver have been copied from the AAP manifesto which was released much before the Congress," he said.

The legislator from Dakha said if the Punjab Congress has not copied AAP's ideas like farm waiver for farmers, why is that party's governments in other states not announcing farm loan waiver.

"The Congress is anyway having difficulty is fulfilling the big promises like farm loan waiver which the party made in Punjab just to copy AAP," he added.

On the need of changes in the AAP post the loss in Delhi's civic polls and Punjab Assembly elections, Phoolka said introspection is required at every level of the party. "Our leaders as well as workers need to introspect what has gone wrong," he said.

Ever since the AAP's loss in the Punjab Assembly elections, several state leaders have already expressed resentment "Delhi leadership" and blamed its strategy for the poll debacle.

The latest to lambast the AAP leadership was party's star campaigner and Lok Sabha member from Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann, who slammed the high command for the drubbing in the recent state Assembly elections and questioned the logic of not naming a chief ministerial candidate.