Foggy Tuesday in Delhi

It was a foggy Tuesday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 10 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.



"The sky will remain clear while shallow or moderate fog is likely in the morning," an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



The visibility reduced to 300 meters in several parts of the city due to dense fog, the official said.



The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.



Monday's maximum temperature settled at 22.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. The minimum was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.