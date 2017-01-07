Foggy Sunday morning in Delhi

It was a foggy Sunday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 8.6 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.



The sky would remain partly cloudy in the day with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius, an official of the India Meteorological Department said.



According to the weather office, the humidity at 8.30 am was 95 per cent.



Saturday's maximum temperature was recorded at 19.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the average for this time of the season.