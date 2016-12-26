Foggy Monday in Delhi

It was a foggy Monday morning here with the minimum temperature settling at 11 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.



The sky would remain clear in the day with maximum temperature likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius, said an official of India Meteorological Department.



The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 100 per cent.



Sunday's maximum temperature was recorded at 15.4 degrees Celsius - six notches below the average for this time of season. The minimum was 9.8 degrees Celsius - two notches above the season's average.