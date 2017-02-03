Foggy Friday in Delhi, 32 trains delayed

A layer of dense fog engulfed the national capital on Friday, leading to delay in 32 north-bound trains and cancellation of three others.

Flight operations, however, were not affected, according to the website of Indira Gandhi International Airport.

At 5:30 AM, the visibility was recorded at 1500 metres.

It declined sharply to settle at 200 metres three hours later, owing to slowing down of wind speed, said a MeT department official.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above season's average. At 8:30 AM, the relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent.

"32 train services were running behind schedule by several hours due to the dense fog cover. Five other services were rescheduled and three stood cancelled due to the poor visibility caused by the fog layer," a senior railway official said.

Meanwhile, the MeT official predicted the skies will remain generally cloudy during the day.

"The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius," he added.

On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures had settled at 22.3 degrees Celsius and 8.6 degrees Celsius respectively.