Foggy, cold Saturday morning in Delhi

It was a foggy and cold Saturday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average for this time of the season, the weather office said.



"The sky will remain partly cloudy in the day ahead," an official of the India Meteorological Department said.



The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.



The humidity at 8.30 am. was 100 per cent and visibility was 400 metres.



Friday's maximum and minimum temperature was recorded a notch below the season's average settling at 20.8 and 6.0 degrees Celsius respectively.