Fog hits air, rail traffic in Punjab, Haryana

Dense fog disrupted air, rail and road traffic in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday even as the minimum temperature rose in the region



Narnaul in Haryana was the coldest place with a low of 4.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal.



Among other places, Hisar and Karnal braved cold weather at 6.3 degrees Celsius and 6.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, while Ambala's minimum was 9.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.



In Punjab, Amritsar's minimum was 8 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their minimums at 5.3 degrees Celsius and 7.4 degrees Celsius respectively.



UT Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, had a low of 9.2 degree Celsius, three degrees above normal.



The MeT predicted shallow fog with dry weather in Punjab and Haryana during the next 48 hours.