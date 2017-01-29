  1. Home
  2. Cities

Fog adds to chill, Chillai Kalan to end on Monday

  • IANS

    IANS | Srinagar

    January 29, 2017 | 12:39 PM
Chillai Kalan

Representational image (Photo: Getty Images)

Morning fog added to the chill on Sunday as the 40-day harsh winter called 'Chillai Kalan' began nearing its end in the Kashmir valley.

Having started on December 21, the 'Chillai Kalan' will end on Monday, along with the traditional 40-day extreme cold in Kashmir.

"There is already an overall improvement in the night temperature across the valley," said Sonam Lotus, director of the Met department.

"This is because of the cloud cover that is likely to continue for another three days after which we are expecting another spell of light to moderate rain and snow," he said.

The minimum temperature was minus 0.3 degree Celsius in Srinagar on Sunday. It was minus 1.8 in Pahalgam and minus 4 in Gulmarg.

The official said the minimum temperature was minus 5.2 degrees Celsius in Leh. This indicated an overall improvement in the night temperatures in the state.

The minimum temperature in Jammu city was 9.5 degrees Celsius while it was 9.6 in Katra, 3.5 in Batote and 0.4 at both Bannihal and Bhaderwah on Sunday.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Will Federer win his 18th Grand Slam title when he faces old-foe Nadal in the Australian Open final?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.