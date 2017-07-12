Flood-like situation claims six lives in Rajasthan

Six persons have died due to excessive rain and flood-like situation in parts of the desert state of Rajasthan over the last two days, officials said on Tuesday.



"Two deaths have taken place in Pali, two in Sirohi and two in Jalore district in the last 48 hours," a senior official of the Disaster Management and Relief Department of Rajasthan government said.

He said excessive rainfall had created flood-like situation in parts of state and the worst hit were Jalore, Sirohi and Pali districts.



Situation in these areas had now started to improve as water had started to recede, though in some areas the situation is grim as some of the villages are still marooned.



The official said that so far over 300 persons in these three districts had been rescued, which include the seven who had taken shelter on a tree in Jalore district.



The Indian Army's Battle Axe Division personnel rescued 31 people from flood-affected areas in Pali's Pawata village and distributed food and medicines to the flood victims on Monday.



The Army mobilised several columns of troops, along with specialised equipment and trained manpower, to boost the ongoing rescue and relief work in the worst flood-hit district as they received a requisition request from the Rajasthan government.



Additional columns of Army have also been moved for deployment in Jalore and Sanchor towns to assist the local authorities.



Two IAF helicopters have also been pressed into service for flood relief and rescue operations in the state, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the state Disaster Management and Relief Department teams have been working round the clock.



Border town of Barmer also received heavy rainfall due to which connectivity to some villages got completely cut off.



On Tuesday, Indian Army's Konark Corps also deployed rescue columns in flood-affected districts of Barmer, Pali and Jalore.



In the last 24 hours, the army personnel have rescued 59 people from the raging flood waters.



As the teams were rescuing the affected persons in Sayla village of Jalore, district administration officials informed them about an old lady stranded alone on a tree-top. The army column immediately rushed to her and the old lady was successfully rescued, an army statement said.



The Indian Army is also providing first aid, medicines and water to the flood victims.



Another army team was pressed into rescue operation in Barmer. This team rescued 21 people in co-ordination with the NDRF team.



The weather condition was being monitored and additional troops of Konark Corps had been kept in a state of readiness to respond swiftly and save valuable lives, the statement added.