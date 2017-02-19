Flood-hit Nagaland seeks Rs.700 cr central aid

The Nagaland government has sought Rs.700 crore central assistance for relief and rehabilitation in the wake of floods and landslides due to incessant rains last month, Chief Minister T R Zeliang said on Wednesday.



"I have briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regard to the flood situation being faced by the people in all the 11 districts of Nagaland, particularly in Dimapur," Zeliang told journalists after inspecting the recent flood affected areas in Dimapur.



Altogether 19 people had died, five others were still missing and one dead body was recovered from Myanmar, the Chief Minister said.



"We have sought a central assistance of Rs.700 crore for relief from the Prime Minister. The state government will be submitting a report to the central government for obtaining sanctions," Zeliang said.



Noting that calamity of such magnitude that hit Dimapur recently had occurred after around 50 years, Zeliang described the situation as "unprecedented natural calamity".



The Chief Minister said all the line departments were on the job to assess the damage, including crops, roads, bridges, etc., caused by the recent floods.



"After all assessments are completed, a comprehensive report will be prepared and sent to Delhi," he informed.

