Five thrashed in UP for slaughtering buffalo

In what seems to be another case of cow vigilantism, five people were brutally thrashed in Aligarh by a mob for slaughtering a buffalo in a dairy unit, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in a dairy owned by a local named Kalu Baghel in Aligarh’s Pannaganj area.

According to Baghel, he had sold a buffalo to a man named Imran after it had stopped giving milk. Imran bought the bovine on the condition that he would slaughter it in the dairy compound and sell the meat.

As the animal was slaughtered inside the dairy unit, its blood flowed out and within minutes a mob of locals barged into the compound and thrashed all those slaughtering the animal.

Surprisingly, while the cow vigilantes were let off, Baghel, Imran and the butchers have been arrested.

Incidents of cow protectors taking law into their hands to assault people have risen sharply in the last couple of years.

In fact, Prime Minister had come down heavily on the ‘gau rakshaks’ (cow protectors) last year following a spate attacks on Dalits in the name of cow vigilantism.

However, this particular incident took place Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled Uttar Pradesh which under Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath has recently banned all illegal slaughterhouses in the state.

