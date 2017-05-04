Five electrocuted in MP village

Five persons were electrocuted on Sunday in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, police said.



Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shradha Joshi said the mishap occurred when a farmer Dayaram Lodhi along with his servant Chhote Lal climbed down a well in his fields in village Raghunathpur in Maksudangarh area to remove an electric motor but came in contact with a live wire.



Their cries for help attracted Lodhi's neighbours Rambabu, Dheeraj and Jagmohan, who too went inside the well to rescue both.



However, all five were electrocuted. Police said the five bodies have been sent for post-mortem.