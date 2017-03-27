Five die as snow avalanche hits van in Kashmir's Doda district

At least five people were killed and several others were injured on Thursday as a snow avalanche hit a public transport vehicle on Bhaderwah-Basholi Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, according to sources.

The van was carrying 12 passengers from Bani town to Bhaderwah when the avalanche hit the vehicle at Chattar Gali, around 40 km from Bhaderwah town.

A rescue operation was on and three injured persons had been rescued so far, a senior police officer was quoted as saying by a news agency.

Last month, three soldiers died and as many were injured after fresh snow triggered multiple avalanches in the Batalik sector in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Four civilians also lost their lives in the Valley in April as they were hit by an avalanche in Kargil.

