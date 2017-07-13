Fireman killed, 48 injured in cylinder blast at Chennai bakery

A fire and rescue services personnel was killed and 48 were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded during a fire that broke out in a bakery near here, police said today.



Fifty three-year-old Egaraj along with other firefighters was attempting to douse a fire at the bakery at Kodungaiyur, when the tragedy took place late last night, they said.



When they opened the shutter, the cylinder exploded and the fire spread, injuring the firemen and those standing in the vicinity, they added.



Police suspect that the initial cause of the fire was an electric short circuit.



The injured were admitted to government and private hospitals here.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Palaniswami visited the injured at one hospital here.



Later, speaking to reporters, he said, "When the personnel opened the shutter, the cylinder exploded and the blaze spread."



"Proper treatment is being provided to the injured," he said.



The Chief Minister replied in the negative, when asked if lack of safety gear led to the death of Egaraj.



Egaraj succumbed to injuries at the hospital, without responding to treatment, police said.



Palaniswami announced that a relief of Rs 3 lakh, from the Chief Minister's public relief fund and Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia would be provided to the family of the deceased.



Besides, a government job will be offered to a member of the deceased's family, he said.



The Chief Minister also ordered payment of Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to others.