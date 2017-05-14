Fire destroys salary, administrative records at Panjab University

A fire broke out in the Administrative Block of Panjab University (PU) around 3 a.m. on Sunday, damaging accounts office records, including files related to salary and administration.

Short circuit is being cited as the cause of the fire.

Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover said, “There has been no loss of life. An inquiry committee shall be constituted to assess the probable cause of fire.”

The fire broke in the Dewan Anand Kumar Hall, the administrative building of the university. Immediately, police and fire officials reached the spot with eight tenders and hydraulic ladders. The inferno was brought under control after four hours of struggle.

The blaze was first spotted by a group of students coming from the library. The building has a fire-alert machine, however, it didn’t work.