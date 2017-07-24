Fire breaks out in Lok Nayak Bhawan

A major fire broke out on Monday in a government building, housing offices including of the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department among others, officials said. No injuries were reported.



The fire was reported on the fourth floor of the Lok Nayak Bhawan in the upscale Khan Market area around 4 p.m, officials said.



"We have sent 26 fire tenders to the spot," a fire official told IANS.



The building was vacated soon after the fire broke out. The reason of fire is yet to be ascertained.