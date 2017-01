A fire broke at the Indian Ordnance Factory Board building here on Saturday, an official said. No injuries were reported.



Eight fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze in the building's ground floor.



The establishment is located close to the Calcutta High Court in the Dalhousie central business district.



"The blaze was spotted in the ground floor of the building. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained," the official said.