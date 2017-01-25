Fire at RML hospital destroys equipment worth Rs.20 lakh

Laboratory panels and medical equipment worth Rs.20 lakh was destroyed in a fire at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital, authorities said on Wednesday.

Hospital authorities said the incident was reported around 11.30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Microbiology laboratory caused due to a short circuit.

"The fire incident mostly affected the laboratory panels, some equipments, computers and wires. We have estimated the loss and it is around 20 lakh," A K Gadpayle, Medical Superintendent of RML hospital said.

Gadpayle said that the fire was later brought under control after the fire tenders came.