A massive fire engulfed a score of shops in the Kashmiri Gate area on Saturday evening and was still raging, said fire officials.



According to the officials, several shops situated on the Church Road in the north Delhi area had caught fire.



"The fire was reported at 8.05 p.m. Over 25 fire tenders were rushed at the spot. They are still trying to control the situation. No fatal injury has been reported yet," a fire official told IANS.