Fire at hospital in Kolkata triggers panic

A fire broke out at the state-run National Medical College and Hospital here on Saturday triggering panic among the patients and visitors, officials and eyewitnesses.

The blaze broke out at 12.05 p.m. on the fifth floor of the hospital in Beniapukur in southeast Kolkata.

"Four fire tenders were pressed into service. The blaze died down before the vehicles reached the spot," a fire department official said.

According to family members of the patients, thick smoke engulfed the site, obstructing vision.

"It was difficult to see what was happening. We panicked. The authorities did not let us go in due to the fire. We were shunted out," a visitor said.